NC backs KC’s agenda

By Our Reporter

Dr. Govinda KC has been staging his longest fast-unto death and his health has become deteriorated. The entire country has been divided with a section supporting Dr. KC’s strike and another the ruling party, the CPN.

When the government looks reluctant to address his demands, the main opposition, the Nepali Congress has thrown its strength behind Dr. KC. Its sister organisations took the streets demanding that the government should address KC’s demand. Cadres of Tarun Dal clashed with police in Kathmandu on Saturday. NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba met Prime Minister K P Oli and CPN chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal urging them to address Dr KC’s demands. He threatened to launch a nationwide protest against the government if his demands were not addressed. Likewise, Nepal Students Union took the street on Monday demanding dismissal of Law Minister Sher Bahadur Tamang for his controversial remarks on the women doctors who have passed MBBS from Bangladesh.

Bibeksheel Sajha, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Naya Shakti Party Nepal have also supported KC’s demand and strike. When government saw NC’s backing to Dr KC, it is delaying to address Dr KC’s demand.

CPN leaders and cadres have termed the NC’s backing to KC as a ploy to prevent the communists from operating a medical college. Because of this very thought now a section of the left has raised a voice to nationalize the medical colleges. Although it looks a bit impractical in Nepal, nationalistaion of medical colleges could be the right solution to the present problem. However, the government has no fund to nationalize them. Moreover, the communist government which has sided the businessmen regarding to Dr KC’s demands, nationalization of the medical colleges by the present government looks impossible. The CPN leaders at present seem to be determined to give permission to Manamohan hospital, the controversial National hospital and the B and C of Jhapa to run medical colleges and KC has stood as an obstacle to their plans. And when NC fully supported Dr KC, the government may continue to neglect the hunger strike and make Dr. KC another Nanda Prasad Adhikari. However, ignoring a morally powerful man’s strike for a long time will be costly for the government.