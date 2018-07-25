NA plans to change to Fast Track entry point

By Our Reporter

Owing to never-ending dispute regarding land compensation at Khokana and Bungamati, the starting points of the Fast Track road project, the Nepali Army has proposed the government to change its alignment.

The NA proposed to shift the opening point as the locals continued to protest against the project putting forth one demand after another.

The indigenous Newar communities of Khokana and Bungamati are concerned about the damage that the Fast Track construction could cause to their property, land and cultural rights. On the other hand, residents of other places through which the expressway will be constructed want the project to be started as soon as possible because they think the Fast Track will create more economic opportunities for them.

Nepali Army now wants to shift the starting point to Farsidol, which is five kilometres south from the existing point of Khokana and Bungamati. However, the government has not yet decided on that proposal, as the detailed project report of the Fast Track has not been prepared yet.

Earlier, the government had planned to remove the residents of Khokana by using the security mechanism, but it later backtracked from that decision after facing a lot of opposition from all quarters.

Due to the conflict between the government and the Khokana people, the fate of the project has become uncertain.

According to Nepal Army, the track opening process from Khokana has already been over, but now the problem of land compensation has surfaced.

The recurrence of the same problem has compelled the NA to think about shifting the opening point to Farsidol.

Nepali Army has been assigned full responsibility to execute the Fast Track project, which it has segregated into three segments. Out of the 76.2-kilometre-long expressway, it plans to construct 17 km on its own, hire Nepali contractors for 37 km of the stretch and sign up foreign contractors for the remaining 22.2 km of tunnel and bridge sections.

Earlier, Nepali Army had short-listed six international bidders to prepare a new DPR of the project. It has said that it will soon finalise the contractor for the DPR and has scheduled to finish the DPR within six months after contractor is selected.

Of the total length, 4.9 km of the Fast Track will lie in Kathmandu district, 7.9 km in Lalitpur, 56.7 km in Makawanpur and 7.6 km in Bara.