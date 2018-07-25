Gen. Bharat Keshar Simha passes away

By Our Reporter

Chairman of World Hindu Federation International and former Major General of Nepal Army Bharat Keshar Singh passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Bayodha Hospital.

He was 85.

He was admitted to the hospital after cardiac arrest three weeks back.

He was cremated at Pashupati Aryghat also on Sunday.

Before performing last rites, his body was kept at Bankali for a few hours.

Born in 1933, Simha was a Major General (retd.) in the then Royal Nepal Army, Honorary ADC to late HM King Birendra and former HM King Gyanendra, served as Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and was currently serving his second term as the President of the World Hindu Federation. He is survived by three sons, their spouses, and four grandsons. He was married to the late Teeka Rajyalaxmi Simha, daughter of Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Nepal Army, late Gen. Kiran SJB Rana.

He was commissioned into the Royal Nepal Army in 1952 and graduated from the Indian Military Academy, Dehra Dun, in 1954. He then served in “The Famous” Mahendra Dal Battalion and First Rifle Battalion. During 1953-1956, he undertook various courses in England and was attached with the British Army of the Rhine in Germany. He graduated from the Staff College, Camberley, England in 1964. Subsequently, he served as Resident Military Attache’ at the Royal Nepal Embassy in England, concurrently accredited to France, West Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Sweden. From 1967-1970, he was the first Commanding Officer of the newly established Paratroopers Battalion. He also served as Officiating Director of Military Operations and Staff Duties during 1971-74; the Khampa Operations took place during this period. He retired from the army in 1986 as Major General and Chief of General Staff.

Besides his strictly military career, during 1959-1963, he was a Member of the Nepal-China Joint Boundary Commission which demarcated the boundary between Nepal and China for the first time.

He was a keen sportsman throughout his life and Founding President of the Nepal Squash Racquet Association.

He served as Ambassador of Nepal, resident in United Kingdom, also accredited to all Nordic countries, during 1988-1992.

He was elected as President of the World Hindu Federation for the period 1996-2006 and again from 2016.

In addition to his military and diplomatic career and his activism as a Sanatan Dharma nationalist, he will be remembered as the Head of the Simha family, a kind father and a doting grandfather.

The late Gen Simha was among our esteemed readers and group of well wishers. On this sad occasion, People’s Review family prays to the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and extends heartfelt condolences to all the members of the bereaved family.