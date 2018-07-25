B P, Pushpalal remembered

By Our Reporter

This week the nation remembered two leaders late B. P. Koirala and Pushpalal. The Nepali Congress marked the 36th B. P. Memorial Day on Sunday and the CPN Pushpalal Memorial Day of Monday.

However, the functions turned no more than rituals. Instead, the functions orgainsed to mark the death anniversary were used to criticised the ruling parties and the opposition parties. While NC leaders used the forum to crticised the government, Prime Minister K P Oli and other CPN-leaders used the function organised to mark Puspalal memorial day to criticize NC and agitating Dr Govind KC. PM Oli did not say anything about the founder general secretary of the Nepal Communist Party while speaking as the chief guest, he spent the entire time in criticising the government.