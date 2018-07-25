Autocracy, media and dollar farming

Kathmandu, 25 July: Westerners have started to spread propaganda by using local media that the present KP Sharma Oli led government has performed autocracy in Nepal, reports Sanghu vernacular weekly. At a time when the main opposition party Nepali Congress is seen weak, the westerners have decided to use media to defame the Left government in Nepal. They are using popular dailies and online portals against the government.

Reports, editorials appeared in Kantipur, Annapurna Post, Setopati, Nagarik, Barakhari within the period of one month confirm how westerners have used out media. Bishnu Sapkota is involved in coordinating media on behalf of the Westerners. Sapkota had recently organised a programme on “Civil Society Mutual Accountability” at the Shangrila Hotel. Sapkota, who is running an organisation called FHI 360, is learnt to have organised the programme in support with US Aid, an American organization.

Federation of Nepalese journalists, IGOs Federation, INSEC, Freedom Forum are the local partners working with Sapkota’s organization.

At the programme organised in Shangrila Hotel, around 20/25 locals had participated. Speaking at the programme, Hari Sharma had compared Nepali democracy with North Korea.

Dinesh Tripathi, advocate and NC worker, had tried to confirm Sharma’s claim.

Accordingly, Taranath Dahal of Freedom Forum had tried to portrait autocracy in Nepal as like the previous speakers.

The programme was also participated by those people who are enjoying donors’ money such as Kedar Khadka, Kanakmani Dixit.

Sapkota’s organization has mobilized local writers and journalists against the stable government constituted in Nepal and create political disability, which is the vested interests of the Westerners.

Those, who are closed to President Vidya Bhandari and PM KP Oli are also regularly participating at the programmes organised by Sapkota.

PM’s press advisor Kundan Aryal and his maternal uncles Subodh and Sushil Pyakurel, who are running INSEC, is funded by US Aid. Aryal and Chirinjeevi Khanar are taking part in Sapkotas programme as media experts and receiving dollars. INSEC’s Subodh Pyakurel is the advisor to President Bhandari, reports Sanghu vernacular weekly.

People’s News Monitoring Service