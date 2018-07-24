Mega Bank enters 9th year

Kathmandu, 24 July:Mega Bank Nepal Ltd has entered into 9th year of operation.

On the occasion of its anniversary celebration on Monday in the capital, bank Chairman Bhoj Bahadur Shah said that the bank has become second largest bank of the country by paid-up capital and added that the bank has become one of the leading banks of the country on the basis of paid-up capital, business horizon, number of the employees and network because of which he believed that the bank will experience high profit in the fiscal 2018/19.

Expressing his satisfaction over the consistently better performance from 2012/13, Chairperson Shah said that following the merger of Tourism Development Bank and Paschimanchal Development Bank Ltd, the bank has reached the next level of performance and assured that the bank will give continuity on better services to its customers.

He added that the bank will adopt the federal structure and will establish Province Headquarter in each province.

Also speaking at the program, Anupama Khunjeli, CEO of the bank, said that that bank has stood as one of the leading brands in the banking sector of Nepal in short period and has assured that the bank will focus on the customer-oriented services by gaining confidence from the customers.

Issuing a statement, the bank said it has increased deposit portfolio by Rs 11.82 billion to reach Rs 63 billion and loan portfolio by Rs 11 billion to Rs 57 billion in the last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the bank has provided the financial support of Rs 100,000 to Pourakhi Nepal, an NGO working to provide quality education and Tshering Tawa Buda, from Upper Dolpa for higher education, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

