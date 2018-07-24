Japan ready to invest in Nepal

Kathmandu, 24 July: Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Poudel and Japanese Ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo held discussion today.

During the meeting held at Poudel residence at Balaju, they discussed the relations between the two countries, said Poudel’s personal secretary, Chiranjibi Adhikari.

On the occasion, the Japanese Ambassador said that Japan was ready to invest in Nepal’s agriculture sector.

Similarly, senior leader Poudel thanked the Japanese government for its investment in Tanahun hydropower project.

The NC leader also urged the Japanese government to invest in agro, energy and tourism sectors as agriculture revolution, energy and tourism development are necessary for Nepal’s prosperity.

People’s News Monitoring Service