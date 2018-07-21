Nepal’s diplomatic reach to 161 countries

Kathmandu, 22 July:Nepal and Rwanda have established formal bilateral diplomatic relations today. With this, the number of countries with which Nepal has diplomatic ties has reached 161.

Ambassador Mr Durga Prasad Bhattarai, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations, and Ambassador Mrs Valentine Rugwabiza, Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations, signed a Joint Communiqué to this effect at a brief ceremony in New York, this morning. Together, they signed a joint letter informing the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, about this development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

People’s News Monitoring Service