Kathmandu, 22 July:The third Nepal-China consultation meeting has been scheduled for July 30-31 in Kathmandu to give a final shape to the draft of Nepal-China transit and transport agreement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the date has been proposed before Chinese side to hold the meeting to finalise the draft of agreement. It may be noted the previous meeting decided to hold the next meeting in Kathmandu within July this year.

According to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, bilateral talks are underway at an intensive level to conclude the draft.

The meeting to be headed by Secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies; Chandra Kumar Ghimire shall be participated by high officials from the Ministry and the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Senior officials from the ministries of foreign affairs; transport; and public security and from National Railway Administration Department shall represent the Chinese side.

