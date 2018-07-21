Kathmandu turns into garbage city

Kathmandu, 21 July: As metropolis and municipalities have stopped collecting garbage from the Valley, it has turned into a garbage Valley. For about one month, the concerned authorities have not collected garbage from the Valley.

In Kathmandu city, one can see garbage summit everywhere. People in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur also facing the same problem.

Wastes produces in Kathmandu Valley is being dumped at the Sishdol landfill site in Nuwakot, however, it is running out of capacity. As the government has failed to locate new dumping site, time and again, problem is being faced while dumping garbage. Local bodes say that locating new garbage dumping site is the responsibility of the province and federal governments and they have stopped collecting garbage from the Valley.

People’s News Monitoring Service