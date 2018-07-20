Aus keen to invest in Nepal

Kathmandu, 20 July : Australian Ambassador to Nepal Peter Budd has stated that Australian investors were interested in investig in solar energy production in Nepal.

During a meeting with Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun at the Ministry today, the Ambassador expressed his interest as Pun said Nepal has a huge possibility of energy generation but needs investment and technical support from its development partners.

In response, the Ambassador said his government was ready to provide technical assistance and human resources to Nepali hydropower projects so as to support the Ministry’s target of producing 15,000 megawatt hydropower in next 10 years.

Meanwhile, Electricity Generation Company under the Ministry and the Australian Embassy signed a memorandum of understanding to exchange technical assistance in the sector, today.

People’s News Monitoring Service

The 12-point agreement was signed in the presence of Minister Pun.