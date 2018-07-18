Trade, transit protocol between Nepal and China soon

By Our Reporter

The second consultative meeting between Nepal and the People’s Republic of China on finalizing the Protocol to the Transit Transport Agreement held in Beijing from 10-11 July.

According to the Embassy of Nepal to China, the Nepali delegation in the meeting was led by Chandra Kumar Ghimire, Secretary (Commerce and Supplies) at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies and the Chinese delegation was led by Liu Xiaoming, Vice-Minister, and Ministry of Transport.

The Nepali delegation comprised of officials of the government of Nepal from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Ministry of foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, among others.

Similarly, the Chinese delegation comprised of officials from various departments of the People’s Republic of China, including Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Public Security, Bureau of Shipping, General Administration of Customs, and National Railway Administration, among others.

According to the embassy, both sides held constructive discussion in a friendly and cordial atmosphere on finalizing the text of the Protocol at an early date, and agreed to hold the third consultative meeting in Kathmandu within July.