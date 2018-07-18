New wide body aircraft becomes white elephant

By Our Reporter

It seems, the main intention behind introducing two wide body Airbus was the plan to share billions of rupees worth commission only. The Nepal Airlines has already received one wide body aircraft but the aircraft has been grounded since it landed at TIA. Now, Sugat Ratna Kansakar, managing director in the Nepal Airlines Corporation is saying that it will take minimum 35 days to complete all formalities to start scheduled flights by the newly arrived aircraft. However, other airlines are found starting scheduled flights within 24 hours of arrival of such aircraft.

Again, Kansakar is saying that the wide body aircraft will be operated in the very destinations where presently narrow body aircrafts are flying. This makes clear that Kansakar didn’t work to develop effective marketing plan earlier to arrival of the aircraft.

More serious to note that NAC has to hire foreign pilots to fly the new aircraft as there is shortage of pilots. Why didn’t Kansakar planned to recruit and train Nepali pilots before receiving the aircraft?

Each day, NAC is taking financial burden of 10 million rupees as interest of the loan. By keeping grounded the aircraft, NAC is losing 10 million rupees interest amount every day.

Life of the aircraft starts along with delivery of the aircraft even if it is grounded. This will also cause a loss to NAC.

When Kansakar has totally failed in introducing effective management, he is planning to add two more wide body aircrafts by 2020.

NAC owns six Chinese aircrafts for domestic flights. Out of six Chinese aircrafts, only one aircraft is in operation whereas remaining five aircrafts are grounded for months. The reason given by Kansakar is lack of pilots. In the meantime, Kansakar is planning to buy several twin otter and ATR aircraft just to enjoy commission.

In such a way, Kansakar is intended to collapse NAC permanently. Why the government enjoying two-thirds majority and the CIAA have remained silent on such a loot by Kansakar and company, it is very much surprising!