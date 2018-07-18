Nepal gifts one pair of rhinos to China

By Our Reporter

Nepal gifted two rhinos to China last week.

Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli handed over the two rhinos – Bhadra, a male, and Rupasi, a female, to Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong at a ceremony held at the Office of the National Trust for Nature Conservation in Khumaltar, Lalitpur last Thursday.

“These two rhinos, given to China as a gift from Nepal, have further strengthened the ties between Nepal and China,” Prime Minister Oli said after handing over the two rhino calves to Ambassador Yu.

The rhino calves were brought to Kathmandu from Chitwan National Park to handover to the Chinese ambassador.