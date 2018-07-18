India behind Uprety’s recommendation

Kathmandu, 19 July: Who selects envoy to neighbouring India? Very obvious answer: the Nepal Government. But if we minutely look into the latest background of the recommendation of the ambassador, it is partly true. The context here is the recommendation to appoint former Chief Election Commissioner Nil Kanth Uprety as Ambassador to India.

According to Jana Aastha vernacular Weekly, Uprety is handpicked by Ram Madhav , Secretary General of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). He is the same person who hosted a gala reception to the Prime Minister KP Oli during his NewDelhi sojurn with gigantic flex picture of Nepali PM. And this lavish party was arranged by India Foundation, a think-tank of which Ram Madhav is at the helm. He is becoming member of Rajya Shava within two months. Earlier he was a right hand to BJP volunteer organization known as Rastiry Swayemsebak Sangh or RSS.

Jana Aastha states that the foundation is being served by son of Ajit Dovel, National Security Adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uprety has very strong connection with it. Uprety has very recently organized a programme at the Radisson hotel for the aspirant diplomats where veteran diplomats of Nepal and India were present. The issues dealt there were very sensitive and unexpected to be divulged by the former head of the constitution body.

People’s News Monitoring Service