Anwesh Thulung Rai bags Jasuda Memorial Award

By Our Reporter
On the occasion of the 205th Bhanu Anniversary on 13 July, the Bhanu Talent Preservation and Literary Committee, Ilam has awarded Anwesh Thulung Rai, a youth creative writer from Ilam, with Jasuda Memorial Youth Creative Writer Award.
The award consist a purse of Rs. 10,101 with a letter of appreciation.
Chief guest at the programme was Ganesh Baral, chairman of the Ilam District Coordination Committee.
Bimal Baidhya, chairman of the Literary Committee extended thanks to all those who have made their remarkable contribution to success the programme.
Late Jasuda Pradhan (Khaki), managing editor of the People’s Review was passed away on 5 July, 2010 in Kathmandu. As she had strong affection with Ilam, her birthplace, the Jasuda Memorial Trust established with the support of her family members, respecting her desire to do something for her hometown, has decided to establish an award on her name in Ilam.
The Trust provides necessary amount to the award distribution committee in Ilam every year to encourage youth literates from her hometown. An endowment fund has been established by the Trust in Kathmandu to manage the cash for the Award.

