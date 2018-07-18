All 13 trapped in Thai cave rescued

By Our Reporter

All 12 members of a boy’s football team and their coach were rescued, after being trapped in a cave in Thailand for 18 days.

The Thai navy Seals, had run the rescue operation, the success to rescue the boys was termed a miracle. Saving 13 persons from a cave in 18 days was not a joke indeed.

Three navy seals and a doctor, who had been with the boys, emerged safely from the cave several hours laterc carrying four boys and their coach on last Tuesday, according to the Guardians. Other nine were rescued on last Sunday and Monday. All rescued boys and their coach were airlifted to hospital.

The news was greeted by global jubilation and the rescue workers were lauded by world leaders. Donald Trump tweeted “great job” and Theresa May said: “The world was watching and will be saluting the bravery of all those involved.”

Doctors have said they need to remain in hospital for at least seven days. So they failed to attend the World Cup final of Sunday as planned earlier. Manchester United, who most of the boys support, have invited the boys to Old Trafford next season.