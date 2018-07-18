2 million tourist possible?

By Our Reporter

Noted media persons, tourism entrepreneurs, political leaders gathered at Chandragiri Hill in Thankot, held an interaction on making success the government’s plan to bring 2 million tourists in the country by 2020.

Infrastructure development minister of No 3 province Keshab Sthapit, informed about his plan for transforming Nepal as a tourist hub. Sthapit described the plan of the government for bringing long staying tourists by developing film city, yoga centers, standard medical centers, etc. in different parts of No 3 province.

He also shared his plan for attracting locals to construct private toilets for the tourists in every tourist destinations.

Yogendra Sakya, coordinator of the Visit Nepal Year 2011, shared challenges faced by him while making success the visit Nepal year.

“Private sector is ready to host 2 million tourists as there are enough luxury hotels in the country, however, if failed to bring such number of tourists, the hotels will close down and commercial banks which have invested in hotels, will collapse, in result, the country’s economy will face recession,” Sakya said.

The government has to complete necessary infrastructures including upgrading of the Tribhuvan International Airport, roads linking China and India as well, Sakya opined.

Suvekchya Bindu, member, Nepal Press Council presented a paper on challenges in making success the Visit Nepal Year 2020.

Ghanshyam Giri, mayor, Chandragiri Municipality described historical significance of the municipality and claimed that the municipality has the capability of hosting 2 million tourists.

He cited on worst state of Kalanki-Thankot road and urged the government to complete maintenance works of the road as soon as possible.

The programme was oganised by Federation of Nepal Indigenous Ethnic Journalists, Kathmandu Branch chaired by Rajya Laxmi Shakya.