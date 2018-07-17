‘Wheelchairs of Hope’ donated to disable children

Kathmandu, 17 July: The Embassy of Israel in Kathmandu observed Independence Day of Israel here today by making children with disabilities mobility accessible and thereby increasing their independence.

Specially designed for Children, 40 ‘Wheelchairs of Hope’ from Israel were distributed to children with disabilities at a special programme organised to observe the State of Israel’s 70 years of Independence and 60 years of establishment of Israel’s agency for International Development Cooperation or MASHAV.

The wheelchairs were distributed by Chief Guest of the programme, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. Speaking at the function, Minister Gyawali reiterated that the event today was the reflection of the strong bond of friendship, understanding and cooperation subsisting between Nepal and the State of Israel, which have been growing steadily towards the mutual satisfaction of the two countries.

“Physical disability cannot and should not be a permanent obstacle to the progress and development of our children in their lives”, he said while stressing that it is essential that the government agencies, private sector, civil society, academia and all other segments of society work hand in hand to change solid attitude towards disability and ensure favourable environment for all round development of our children with disabilities.

On the occasion, Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Benny Omer expressed the hope that the children would benefit from the specially designed, light and comfortable wheelchairs for the freedom of their movement.

The Lions Club of Kathmandu Capital District 325-A2 and Karuna Foundation Nepal had collaborated with the Embassy for the noble cause.

People’s News Monitoring Service