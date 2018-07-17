Nepali Congress protesting nationwide

Kathmandu, 17 July: Major opposition Nepali Congress has decided to organize protests in all the district headquarters on July 31 against the anti-people activities of the central and provincial governments.

Issuing a press release today, NC General Secretary Dr Sashank Koirala directed the district committees of the party and all sister organizations, units and well wishers to participate in the protest programme. He accused the government of working in a unilateral manner and violating the constitutional provision of having Speaker and Deputy Speaker from different parties in the federal parliament and state assemblies.

According to him, the government was concentrating power against the spirit of federalism, being hostile to independent judiciary and keeping constitutional bodies under the executives’ shadow. The government was being run as if it was a political party and bureaucracy and security agencies were handled as per party’s commitment rather than professionalism.

People’s News Monitoring Service