Upreti and Pandey named new envoys

Kathmandu, 16 July: The meeting of the Council of Ministers today has decided to recommend Neelkantha Upreti as the Nepali Ambassador to India. Upreti is former chief election commissioner.

Similarly, Udayaraj Pandey has been recommended as the Ambassador of Nepal to Malaysia. Pandey had earlier served as Nepali ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali shared this information at a press meet organized at the Ministry today.

As per the constitutional provision, the recommended names will be forwarded to the respective countries for an agreemo following a hearing by Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee.

The proposed Ambassador Upreti will also be serving as Nepal’s Non-residential Ambassador to Bhutan and Afghanistan while Pandey to Indonesia and Brunei.

People’s News Monitoring Service