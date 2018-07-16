Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
…They become doctors

6 hours ago

Kathmandu, 16 July: Some 88% of the doctors who studied abroad have failed the Nepal Medical Council exams held on December 2, 2017.

Nayapatrika daily trying to uncover the reasons for this fiasco stats that students who can’t compete for a place in medical colleges in Nepal and go to places like Bangladesh or even India to study. Another reason is that even though the academic caliber of candidates who go abroad is quite low, the parents are willing to spend thousands of dollars to ensure that their children become doctors. The report says that there are doctors who have failed the NMC exam up to 36 times.

People’s News Monitoring Service

