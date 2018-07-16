Stinking capital inviting epidemic

Kathmandu, 16 June: Kathmandu Metropolitan City’s shortsightedness on the issue of garbage collection has resulted in disruption of collection of waste in the Valley.

Republica daily reports that it will take more than a week for landslide debris on the roads leading to the Sisdole landfill to be cleared. The paper quotes epidemiologists to say that there are fears of an outbreak if the garbage isn’t picked up soon. The report adds that the landfill has exceeded its capacity and the government has failed to identify another landfill to resolve this problem.

People’s News Monitoring Service