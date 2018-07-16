Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Stinking capital inviting epidemic

Stinking capital inviting epidemic

5 hours ago

Kathmandu, 16 June: Kathmandu Metropolitan City’s shortsightedness on the issue of garbage collection has resulted in disruption of collection of waste in the Valley.

Republica daily reports that it will take more than a week for landslide debris on the roads leading to the Sisdole landfill to be cleared. The paper quotes epidemiologists to say that there are fears of an outbreak if the garbage isn’t picked up soon. The report adds that the landfill has exceeded its capacity and the government has failed to identify another landfill to resolve this problem.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

Tourism promotion programme in Phuket

Kathmandu, 15 July: The Embassy of Nepal, Bangkok and the Honorary Consulate of Nepal in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved