Irregularities in Nepal Army

Kathmandu, 16 July: Irregularities and unfairness in Nepal Army has heightened. The Recruitment Directorate has become the most notorious entity of national army. The suitable and capable candidates have been sidelined while bribing applicants have been selected.

According to Sanghu vernacular weekly, over ten million rupees has been collected illegally in the recruitment process and guilty constable of Nepal Army has fled from the custody. It has also stated that the anomalies of Recruitment Directorate has been exposed and an enquiry commission to look into it has been ordered by the Chief of the Army Staff.

People’s News Monitoring Service