Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Irregularities in Nepal Army

Irregularities in Nepal Army

5 hours ago

Kathmandu, 16 July: Irregularities and unfairness in Nepal Army has heightened. The Recruitment Directorate has become the most notorious entity of national army. The suitable and capable candidates have been sidelined while bribing applicants have been selected.

According to Sanghu vernacular weekly, over ten million rupees has been collected illegally in the recruitment process and guilty constable of Nepal Army has fled from the custody. It has also stated that the anomalies of Recruitment Directorate has been exposed and an enquiry commission to look into it has been ordered by the Chief of the Army Staff.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

Tourism promotion programme in Phuket

Kathmandu, 15 July: The Embassy of Nepal, Bangkok and the Honorary Consulate of Nepal in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved