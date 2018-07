Kathmandu, 16 July: The number of complaints filed at Press Council Nepal against the incidents of violation of journalist code of conduct and media ethics is on the rise as of late.

Complaints of misleading news and character assassination by all kinds of media including print and broadcast media, online news portals have increased. In the Fiscal year 2074/75 a total of 165 complaints were registered related to violation of the journalist code of conduct.

People’s News Monitoring Service