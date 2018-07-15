Traffic police turning tough

Kathmandu, 15 July: In a bid to reduce the number of road accidents s, traffic police say they have tightened implementation of road rules, reports Online Khabar.

Now onwards, the law enforcers will detain people crossing roads haphazardly, ignoring zebra crossings and overhead bridges, and force them to attend a two-hour discipline class.

SSP Basanta Panta, Chief of the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, says the jaywalkers will be taken to the pavements and given lectures on road discipline.

In the first phase, the classes will be held during peak hours only (9-11 in the morning, and 4-6:30 in the evening) at major junctions of the Kathmandu Valley.

People’s News Monitoring Service