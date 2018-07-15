Kathmandu, 15 July: The Embassy of Nepal, Bangkok and the Honorary Consulate of Nepal in Phuket jointly organised a Business/Tourism promotion programme in Phuket on Thursday, under the theme of ‘Business Opportunities in Nepal’.

Thai Government officials from Phuket and a large number of travel agents/tour operators, businessmen, media persons and representatives of Nepali community in Phuket, participated in the programme, the Embassy of Nepal in Bangkok stated.

Pranee Sakulpipatana, Honorary Consul of Nepal in Phuket, welcomed the participants, and spoke about tourism attractions in Nepal, including Lumbini. She called upon the participants to visit and/or encourage people to visit Nepal and also encouraged to invest in Nepal.

Prem Danai, representative of Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), made a statement and briefly spoke about NRNA as well as Investment/Tourism opportunities in Nepal. Vice Governor of Phuket, Samith Sirihok, also addressed the gathering and encouraged all the participants to visit Nepal and think about investing in Nepal.

After welcoming and thanking the participants for attending the programme, Ambassador Dr. Khaga Nath Adhikari made a detailed presentation on Tourism/Trekking opportunities in Nepal. On the first part of his presentation, the Ambassador highlighted about tourism opportunities in Nepal covering nature, culture and adventure. On the second part, he presented trekking scenario and available routes.

Janga Bahadur Gurung, Counsellor/Deputy Chief of Mission, made a presentation on ‘Business Opportunities in Nepal’. He gave a detailed presentation on various areas available for investment in Nepal. He also mentioned the investment friendly environment and legal provisions, as well as various facilities & incentives for investors.

Nepali cultural performances were also presented during the programme. The performances were coordinated by NRNA and Thai Nepali Association, Phuket Branch. Tourism promotion materials provided by Nepal Tourism Board and brochures on Lumbini were distributed among the participants.

The programme is believed to have contributed to giving added publicity about Nepal and thereby promoting Nepal’s business, investment, tourism and trekking.

People’s News Monitoring Service