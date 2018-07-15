Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Third gender population growing

14 hours ago

Kathmandu, 15 July: Blue Diamond Society, an NGO established to advocate for rights of sexual minorities, has claimed that the total population of third-gendered people or those belonging to various minority sexual groups is around 900,000. However, only 167 persons have acquired citizenship by mentioning their ‘other’ gender, reports Nepal Samacharpatra daily reports. It has been 11 years since the government began issuing citizenship certificates by mentioning ‘other’ gender.

People’s News Monitoring Service

