Speaker defies constitution

14 hours ago

Kathmandu, 15 July: Kantipur daily has reported that Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara and Deputy Speaker Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe have violated the constitution as one between them has not resigned even after the merger of their parties. The constitution has it that the two positions should be held by lawmakers of different parties, but Mahara’s former CPN-Maoist Centre and Tumbahamphe’s CPN-UML have already merged making them a single party, the report states.

It also adds that the ruling Nepal Communist Party should not cover its error, but make efforts to correct them.

People’s News Monitoring Service

