French National Day marked

Kathmandu, 15 July: Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun attended a reception hosted on the occasion of the National Day of France Saturday evening.

Heads of the constitutional bodies, chiefs and representatives of various diplomatic missions, high-ranking officials of Nepal government, entrepreneurs, traders, French nationals based in Nepal and representatives of different political parties had also attended the reception hosted by French Ambassador to Nepal Yves Carmona.

