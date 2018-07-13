Incessant rain creates havoc, roads blocked

Kathmandu, 13 July: The shortest route linking Hetaunda to Kathmandu has been obstructed following landslides due to heavy rainfall since last night.

Passengers travelling from eastern Nepal including Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara and Parsa have been stranded after landslides obstructed the Hetaunda-Phakhel road section in Hetaunda, reports OnlineKhabar.

According to police station in Phakhel, the landslips in Mahalaxmi Khola and Sukyaula dam along the road left the passengers stranded.

Police have said that removing the debris will take a lot of time due to the lack of equipment.

Likewise, travelling through Hetaunda-Kulekhani-Sisneri-Dakshinkali route is also not possible immediately due to its pathetic condition.

People’s News Monitoring Service