Ganesh Thapa threatens Khatiwada

2 hours ago

Kathmandu, 13 July: The former President of All Nepal Football Association (ANFA)Ganesh Thapa has  threatened former lawmaker Ram Hari Khatiwada at a social gathering this week claiming Khatiwada was decisive in recommending action against him from the Public Accounts Committee of  the then Legislature-Parliament.

According to Nagarik daily, Thapa was also a lawmaker then, but his position was suspended for six months after the Committee recommended action against him to the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority.

People’s News Monitoring Service

