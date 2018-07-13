Doctors resort to strike en masse

Kathmandu, 13 July:Resident doctors of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital say they will shut down all regular services of the hospital except the emergency unit in solidarity with the Hospital professor Dr Govinda KC, who has been staging a fast-unto-death in Jumla of Karnali, from Friday.

The veteran medical surgeon is on the indefinite hunger strike for last 14 days demanding that the government formulate and implement a new medical education law in line with the recommendations of Kedar Bhakta Mathema-led panel.

Resident doctors of one of the biggest hospitals of the country say they have resorted to the strike demanding that the government take initiatives to save life of Dr KC.

Issuing a statement, the National Resident Doctors Association states that the government’s apathy forced the doctors to take up the unwanted way of strike in the essential services. It adds that the decision was made after the government did not heed other forms of protests including demonstrations at the hospital premises. The organization has also stated that the government will be responsible for any unforeseen situation caused due to the strike.

