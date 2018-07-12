Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Interviews / Notice to Bhaksar Datta Pant
Bhaskar 2

Notice to Bhaksar Datta Pant

18 hours ago

Bhaskar 2BhaskarDatta Pant of Kuwakot VDC, Baitadi District, Nepal, working as the market representative of the Samyukta Shakti Cooperatives Ltd., Dillibaazar, Kathmandu, is out of contact since 4 July (20 Asar). His mobile is also switched off since then.

He is found misusing fund of some members of this Cooperatives. Therefore, this notice has been issues to Pant to contact Cooperatives’ office earliest as possible. Otherwise, the Cooperatives is going to initiate legal action against him.

 

BN Dahal

Secretary

Samyukta Shakti Cooperatives Ltd.

Check Also

Narconon-Nepal-Basanta-Raj-Kunwar-2

Drugs abuse serious threat for present civilization

Basanta Raj Kunwar, Chairman, Narconon Nepal Recently Basanta Raj Kunwar was decorated with the most …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved