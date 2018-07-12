Notice to Bhaksar Datta Pant

BhaskarDatta Pant of Kuwakot VDC, Baitadi District, Nepal, working as the market representative of the Samyukta Shakti Cooperatives Ltd., Dillibaazar, Kathmandu, is out of contact since 4 July (20 Asar). His mobile is also switched off since then.

He is found misusing fund of some members of this Cooperatives. Therefore, this notice has been issues to Pant to contact Cooperatives’ office earliest as possible. Otherwise, the Cooperatives is going to initiate legal action against him.

BN Dahal

Secretary

Samyukta Shakti Cooperatives Ltd.