Two foreigners deported on charges of conversion

15 hours ago

Kathmandu, 10 July: The government has deported two foreigners to their respective countries on charges of forceful religious conversion.

Accordig to the Himalayan Times daily, Philippine national De Vera Richard and his Indonesian wife Rita Gonga were staying in Nepal on the business visa, but they allegedly converted Nepali Hindus to Christianity.

“The two, who were operating a restaurant in Pulchowk and were working as pastors at a church in Lalitpur, were deported to their countries on Friday. They have been prohibited from entering Nepal for a year.”

People’s News Monitoring Service

