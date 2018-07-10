Sunrise Bank starts innovative payment mode

Kathmandu, 10 July: In course of offering new and innovative payment mode, the Sunrise Bank has started Verified by VISA (VBV) services via Sunrise Bank EMV Chip Debit/Credit and International Debit Card.

Verified by VISA (VBV) is a global solution designed to make online purchase more secure by helping ensure payments are made by the rightful owner of the VISA account. While doing online transaction through VBV, transaction are validate by Mobile OTP and/or Mail OTP which leads to secure the online transaction. Which is additional level of the protection on the online transaction.

“Verified by Visa not only protects your card against unauthorized use, it also means you can have confidence that the online retailer you’re buying from has made your security a priority. Verified by Visa is provided by Visa, the world’s most trusted electronic payment system,” the bank has stated.

Sunrise Bank Debit/Credit/International Card holder can enjoy the secure online payment services through different online shopping centers. There is no any cost to subscribe the VBV service for the Sunrise Debit/Credit card holders, according to the bank.

People’s News Monitoring Service