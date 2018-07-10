Nabil Science & Technology Awards to four researchers

Kathmandu, 10 July: Nepal Academy of Science & Technology (NAST) has announced Nabil Science & Technology Awards 2074 to four researchers/scientists. The awardees were felicitated by Minister for Education, Science and Technology and Pro Chancellor of NAST Giriraj Mani Pokhrel in an award distribution ceremony organized at NAST last week.

According to Nabil Bank Limited, the four best research contributors namely Prof. Dr. Mukesh Kumar Chalise, Prof. Dr. Rajani Malla, Dr. Ram Kumar Adhikary and Prof. Dr. Amar Prasad Yadav were awarded “Nabil Science & Technology Award” with a purse of Rs 125,000 each for their contributions in different areas under the field of science and technology. In a separate meeting with Nabil Science & Technology awardees, Bank’s Chairman Shambhu Prasad Poudyal extended congratulations for their effective contribution in the field of Science & Technology and also thanked them for accepting Nabil Science & Technology award which is instituted by Nabil Bank.

On the occasion, total 23 researchers/ scientists were honored by various prestigious awards of NAST. The award selection process was fully handled by a team of renowned scientists and academicians under the aegis of NAST.

People’s News Monitoring Service