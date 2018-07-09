It’s now Prachand’s turn to weep

Kathmandu, 10 July: After the unification of Prachand led Maoist Center and Khagda Oli headed CPN-UML into Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) Prachad has been greatly ignored by the then CPN-UML leaders.

According to Tarun Weekly, the unification at the topmost level of the party was possible and the sister organizations, the Province and District level political committees are yet to be formed. As Khadga Oli is heading the government and other affairs of the party is looked in to by Madhav Kumar Nepal, there is slim chances of Prachand to lead the unified party. All Oli’s hardcore supporters have backed leader Nepal and it is now Prachand’s turn to weep.

People’s News Monitoring Service