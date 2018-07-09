Anti-China activity !

Kathmandu, 9 July: Nepal has repeatedly expressed its firm commitment to ‘One China Policy’ and has been consistently controlling the activities of Tibetan refugees. However, the government has failed to abort the activities relating to the Dalai Lama and his associates or affairs connected with him.

According to Sanghu vernacular weekly, the Tibetan refugees, in presence of Kathmandu-based foreign mission’s diplomats, observed the 86th birthday of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Ekantkuna of Lalitpur last Friday. The American and French ambassadors to Nepal as well as the representatives from British and German embassy too attended the birthday progrmme. It has been reported that the government had mobilized police to foil the programme but all in vain. The news report also states that the ‘free Tibet’ supporters from Nepal too took part in the program.

People’s Newss Monitoring Service