VC blocked from travelling, forcefully taken to PM’s resident in filmy style

Kathmandu, 8 July: The Vice Chancellor of Nepal Sanskrit University Professor Kul Prasad Koirala has been barred from travelling to Canada. At the command of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli professor Koirla was bloked from travelling and was forcefully taken away from the airport to PM’s residence Baluwatar.

According to Kantipur daily, professor Koirala was leading a seven member delegation to the Seventeenth Sanskarit Conference scheduled to take place from 9 -13 July in Canada. As he was about to board the Koren Air aircraft last night, he was asked to meet the Prime Minister immediately. The Deputy Inspector General of Police Kamal Bahadur conveying the message of the PM that he wanted to meet professor Koirala right away took him to the PM’s residence where he was kept in a room for an hour.

The other members of the delegation flew to Canda but professor Koiral was stopped. The PM did not meet him. An hour later he was informed that the PM had no time to meet him.

Meanwhile, Professor Koirala has said that PM Oli had taken a political revenge and humiliated him in such a way. He has vowed to fight with the PM. It may be noted that he was appointed by the then Sushil Koirala government.

People’s News Monitoring Service