Scared of war crimes, ministers avoid foreign travel

Kathmandu, 9 July: Some of the ministers of Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) have avoided foreign travel fearing of being detained on charges of war crimes. Minister for Agriculture and Land reform Chakrapani khanal has repeatedly avoided overseas trips, reports Tarun Vernacular weekly. He escaped three trips to European nations recently. He did not attend the UN FAO meeting held in Rome fearing of being arrested for the war crimes of the ten-year conflict era.

Likewise, Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara too stayed away from travelling to Teheran of Iran for the same reason.

People’s News Monitoring Service