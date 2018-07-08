Retirement age increasing

Kathmandu, 9 July : There is a good news for civil servents. The government is planning to make civil servants work for two more years in the final phase of their career as it is mulling over the new staff law, reports Naya Patrika daily.

Earlier the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration had proposed to retain 58 years as the retirement age, the Ministry of Finance proposed increasing it by two year. Meanwhile, the Ministry has also proposed cutting down on facilities to be provided to the staff.

People’s News Monitoring Service