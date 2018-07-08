Former King observes his birthday in Nepalgunj

Kathmandu, 8 July: Former King Gyanendra has observed his 72nd birthday on 7 July in Nepalgunj. Different daily newspapers publishing from Kathmandu and Online portals have given coverage on former King’s birthday celebration.

According to Annapurna Post daily, at 8 am on Saturday morning, the former King visited Bageshwori Temple in Nepalgunj and performed around half-an-hour long pooja there. A large crowd of the former King’s well-wishers had gathered at the temple to extend birthday greetings to the King.

According to reports appeared in different dailies, time was set from 10 am to 1.30 pm to extend greetings to the former King by his well-wishers at Hotel Soaltee located at Karkado in Nepalgunj. A large crowd of local people as well as those arrived in Nepalgunj from different parts of the country to extend birthday greetings to the former King had reached the Hotel and extended greetings to the former King.

Large number of people and political leaders having belief on Hindu Kingdom, Hindu religious Gurus, Buddhists and Muslims had also extend birthday greetings to the former King.

A large number of people involved in social, political, religious and cultural field in Kathmandu had reached Nepalgunj to extend birthday wish to the former King.

Earlier, a civic birthday celebration main committee was formed under the chairmanship of Yeggya Prasad Acharya. Also, at the local level, a birthday celebration committee was formed under the convenorship of Bhuvan Krishna Shrestha of Nepalgunj 2.

Mayor of Nepalgunj Sub Metropolitan City, Dr Dhabal Shumsher Rana was also one among those who had extended birthday greetings to the King.

Former King Gyanendra, former Queen Komal, former crown princesses Himani and other members of the Royal family had reached Nepalgunj on Wednesday evening by flight. However, former crown prince Paras had reached Nepalgunj by road.

People’s News Monitoring Service