Chhabilal surrenders

Kathmandu, 9 July: Chhabilal Paudel, accused of murdering Krishna Prasad Adhikari of Phoojel of Gorkha, showed up at the Supreme Court on Monday afternoon before the court sent him to the judicial custody at Dillibazaar Jail. Earlier in 2015 December, the court had ordered that Paudel be sent to the custody for further investigation, according to Katntipur dily.

Demanding the legal action against murderers of her son, Krishna Prasad Adhikari’s mother Ganga Maya is staging a fast-unto-death at the Bir Hospital for over one month now. In the meanwhile, Rajdhani has stated that with his surrender, it can be hoped that Ganga Maya can get justice.

People’s News Monitoring Service