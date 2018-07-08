BP Highway becoming smuggling route

Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
19 hours ago

Kathmandu, 8 July: The BP Highway has become a safe haven for the smugglers. The police have become the sole source and protection for the hassle free ferrying of commodities illegally, reports Annapurna Post daily. The fodder for the cattle and textile items brought with paying tax was confiscated by the security personnel last week. The locals of Sindhuli district have claimed that a few cases are reported and police pretend to active in reality they are helping the smugglers.

People’s News monitoring Service

