Kathmandu, 6 July: The United Nations agency for rights of refugees, UNHCR, has expressed concerns over rights of Tibetan refugees staying in Nepal as its Nepal chief Bushra Halepota has requested Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa to register the refugees living in Nepal.

According to Nagarik daily, the official, however, did not raise any concern about Bhutanese and Burmese Rohingya refuses currently living in Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service