Seeta’s Singapore treatment

Kathmandu, 5 July: Now-a-days whenever our leaders catch common cold or a seasonal flu, they immediately fly to Singapore or Bangkok for treatment. Earlier they used to travel to New Delhi for the same. The Indian government used to make all the arrangement including the cost incurred during the treatment.

Dristi vernacular weekly in its latest edition has raised a serious issue on the expenses of the leaders who travel to Singapore and Bangkok for the treatment of a minor ailment. The paper in its front page story under the heading ‘Who bears the cost of leaders?’ points a finger on the expenses and calls for an investigation.

The paper, while raising the issue reveals that Prachand’s spouse Seeta underwent treatment at the MT Elizabeth Hospital at the expense notorious tax-evader Satish Lal Acharya, the agent to NCell. It also claims that Prachand acted according to the advice of Satis Lal and she was taken to the Singapore hospital where she underwent water therapy and now well recuperating.

Prachand and Satish Lal have a good rapport and it was during Prachand’s premiership that Rs 63 billion was to be deposited in the state coffer as tax was generously waived. Krishna Bahadur Mahara, the then Finance Minister without conferring with the concerning quarters had directly put forth the tax waiver proposal at the Cabinet meeting which was endorsed by Pranchand. As and when Pranchand required to write a political document, he went to Satish Lal’s Sunakothi-based house.

People’s News Monitoring Service