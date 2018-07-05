Political appointments scrapped

Kathmandu, 5 July : The government has decided to scrap all political appointments made by previous Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government after August 30, 2017 when the code of conduct for elections of House of Representatives and National Assembly came into effect, reports Gorkhapatra daily.

The then Deuba government appointees at various authorities, corporations, companies, councils, boards and other entities under various ministries will lose jobs, Naya Patrika daily states quoting Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gokul Banskota.

