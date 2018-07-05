Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Political appointments scrapped

Political appointments scrapped

14 hours ago

Kathmandu, 5 July : The government has decided to scrap all political appointments made by previous Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government after August 30, 2017 when the code of conduct for elections of House of Representatives and National Assembly came into effect, reports Gorkhapatra daily.

The then  Deuba government appointees at various authorities, corporations, companies, councils, boards and other entities under various ministries will lose jobs, Naya Patrika daily states quoting Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gokul Banskota.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

Protest against prohibited zone

Kathmandu, 5 July : The Nepal Students’ Union staged a demonstration in the newly prohibited zone …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved