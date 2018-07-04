World Cup quarterfinals

Kathmandu, 5 July: The FIFA World Cup, 2018 underway in Russia has entered quarter finals following completion of pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday. England’s win against Colombia in the last match of the round of 16 sent it to the quarterfinals.

The nations that made it to the round of eight include hosts Russia, Belgium, France, Croatia, England and Sweden (all from Europe) and Brazil and Uruguay (both from South America). Russia has entered the round of eight for the first time since it participated in World Cup.

Uruguay will take on France on Friday in the first match of the quarterfinals. Likewise, second match the same day will see a wrestle between Brazil and Belgium. Similarly, Sweden will play against England and Russia against Croatia on Saturday.

People’s News Monitoring Service