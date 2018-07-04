Protest against prohibited zone

Kathmandu, 5 July : The Nepal Students’ Union staged a demonstration in the newly prohibited zone at Maitighar Mandala on Wednesday.

NC central member and former NSU President Pradip Paudel led the demonstration involving students affiliated to the Union. The demonstrators clashed with police on the occasion, during which some were injured, reports Gorkhapatra daily.

Leader Poudel accused the government of orienting itself towards totalitarianism by designating prohibited zones in violation of constitutionally guaranteed rights. ‘The Congress will wage a nationwide struggle against the excesses of the government’, he said.

It may be noted that the Maitighar Mandala, a popular place for protests and demonstration, has been designated as a prohibited zone by the government with effect from coming July 17.

NSU General Secretary Kundan Kafley warned of resorting to severe forms of agitation with the involvement of the students.

